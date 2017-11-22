UN court rules Ratko Mladic responsible for Bosnian crimes

A UN court has convicted former Bosnian Serb military chief General Ratko Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity and sentenced him to life in prison for atrocities perpetrated during Bosnia’s 1992-1995 war.

The court in The Hague convicted Mladic of 10 out of 11 counts in a dramatic climax to a groundbreaking effort to seek justice for the wars in former Yugoslavia.

Presiding Judge Orie has begun reading the Trial Judgement in the Ratko Mladic case. Follow live here: https://t.co/hUYXBT46Ka — ICTY (@ICTYnews) November 22, 2017

Presiding judge Alphons Orie read out the judgment after ordering Mladic out of the courtroom over an angry outburst.

Mladic was found guilty of commanding forces responsible for crimes including the worst atrocities of the war – the deadly three-year siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, and the 1995 massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica.