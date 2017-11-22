Menu

UN court rules Ratko Mladic responsible for Bosnian crimes

Mladic was ordered out of court after an angry outburst.

Fikret Alic holds a copy of Time magazine showing his picture, utside the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal

A UN court has convicted former Bosnian Serb military chief General Ratko Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity and sentenced him to life in prison for atrocities perpetrated during Bosnia’s 1992-1995 war.

The court in The Hague convicted Mladic of 10 out of 11 counts in a dramatic climax to a groundbreaking effort to seek justice for the wars in former Yugoslavia.

Presiding judge Alphons Orie read out the judgment after ordering Mladic out of the courtroom over an angry outburst.

Mladic was found guilty of commanding forces responsible for crimes including the worst atrocities of the war – the deadly three-year siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, and the 1995 massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica.

