North Korea says US designation as terror sponsor justifies nuclear developments

World News | Published:

The official Korean Central News Agency said the country has no connection to terrorism.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea has called US president Donald Trump’s decision to relist it as a state sponsor of terrorism a “serious provocation” that justifies its development of nuclear weapons.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the country has no connection to terrorism and “doesn’t care whether or not the United States places the hat of terrorism on our heads”.

It said the US action shows North Korea should continue to “firmly grab the treasured nuclear sword” to protect itself from American hostility.

Experts say the US decision to put North Korea back on its terrorism blacklist will have limited practical effect, but may make a diplomatic solution of the nuclear stand-off more difficult.

