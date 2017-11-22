Saad Hariri attends Independence Day celebrations on return to Lebanon

Lebanon’s prime minister Saad Hariri has joined Independence Day celebrations in his first official appearance after returning to the country following a near three-week absence.

His appearance came hours after his return, following his sudden resignation statement issued from Saudi Arabia, which stunned Lebanon.

Mr Hariri’s resignation on November 4 was not accepted by President Michel Aoun, who said he wanted to hear from him in person first.

His televised resignation from Saudi Arabia sparked a political and diplomatic crisis as Lebanese officials accused the Gulf kingdom, which is feuding with Iran for influence in the region, of forcing him to resign and detaining him for days.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, right, prays over his father’s grave, after his arrival in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Mr Hariri has been silent since, and the Lebanese are hoping his return will help clear up the mysterious circumstances surrounding his resignation.

His resignation set off international efforts, led by France, to prevent the upending of the country’s delicate sectarian-based political order.

Merci monsieur le Président @EmmanuelMacron, et merci à la France. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Kl1Szhz5hN — Saad Hariri (@saadhariri) November 18, 2017

On Wednesday, he appeared with Mr Aoun and parliament speaker Nabih Berri in his first official appearance. Even if his resignation is accepted, Mr Hariri will still be caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed.

He cracked a smile after a small chat with Mr Aoun as they reviewed the troops. In previous appearances since his resignation, he has looked mostly tense, tired or sad.

He is expected to meet Mr Aoun and the speaker privately after the parade, and will then meet supporters at his residence in the city centre.

Posters have been erected around Beirut and other cities welcoming Mr Hariri’s return.

Posters showing Saad Hariri with Arabic writing that reads “no happiness without you Saad” hang along the airport highway, in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Lebanon is rife with speculation about whether he will stay in the government, insist on his resignation or make new demands to stay in office in a coalition government.

In his televised resignation from Saudi Arabia, Mr Hariri said he was protesting over meddling in Arab affairs by Iran and its Lebanese ally, Hezbollah. Hezbollah is a partner in the coalition government formed by Mr Hariri a year ago.

The resignation pushed Lebanon to the forefront of an intensifying regional feud between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which until recently appeared to have a tacit agreement to keep Lebanon out of their race for influence.

His announcement was followed by sharp Saudi rhetoric against Hezbollah, which the kingdom accuses of meddling on Iran’s behalf in regional affairs.

Hezbollah has been fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad in that country’s six-year civil war, where many of Assad’s enemies are rebels backed by Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom says Hezbollah is also advising Houthi rebels waging a war against Yemen’s Saudi-backed government. Hezbollah denies it is militarily supporting the Houthis.

Hezbollah says Saudi Arabia is sowing instability in Lebanon, and accused the kingdom of partnering with Israel to start a war with Lebanon.

Mr Hariri, in his only in-depth interview since announcing his resignation, told his media station Future TV that he could retract his resignation if a deal could be struck with his opponents to distance Lebanon from regional conflicts.