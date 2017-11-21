Zimbabwe’s ousted vice president says Robert Mugabe should quit immediately

The Zimbabwe vice president whose firing kicked off the country’s political crisis says President Robert Mugabe should heed the “clarion call” and resign immediately.

“The people of Zimbabwe have clearly spoken,” said the ousted Emmerson Mnangagwa in a statement.

Mr Mnangagwa made clear that he remains outside Zimbabwe after fleeing and will not return until his security is guaranteed.

He confirmed that Mr Mugabe has invited him to return “for a discussion” on the recent events.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, left, said he would not return to Zimbabwe until he is “satisfied of my personal security” (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

He added: “Given the events that followed my dismissal I cannot trust my life in President Mugabe’s hands.”

He says his security was withdrawn upon his firing and he was informed that “plans were underfoot to eliminate me once arrested”.

Mr Mnangagwa says he is aware of the impeachment proceedings that start on Tuesday against Mr Mugabe and “I will not stand in the way of the people and my party”.

The ruling Zanu-PF party instructed government ministers to boycott a cabinet meeting Mr Mugabe had called for Tuesday morning.

Chief whip Lovemore Matuke said minutes before the cabinet meeting was expected to start that ministers have been told to instead attend a meeting at party headquarters to work on the impeachment.

Mr Mugabe’s chief secretary on Monday summoned ministers to the cabinet meeting at State House, the president’s official residence.

Mr Mugabe is finding himself increasingly isolated.