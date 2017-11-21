Menu

Advertising

Giant swastika unearthed in Hamburg

World News | Published:

City officials want the swastika gone as quickly as possible and are planning to destroy it with jackhammers.

A giant Swastika-shaped foundation sits on construction site in Hamburg

Construction workers in Germany have unearthed a giant concrete swastika on a sports field in the northern city of Hamburg.

The German news agency dpa reported workers were digging in the ground with an excavator to build changing rooms when they suddenly hit the four-by-four metre Nazi symbol.

A giant Swastika-shaped foundation sits on construction site in Hamburg
(Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)

Members of the sports club at the Hein-Kling stadium in the city’s Billstedt district said the swastika served as a foundation for a monument that was torn down decades ago.

City officials say they want the swastika gone as quickly as possible. Because it is too heavy to be transported away, they are planning to destroy it with jackhammers.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News