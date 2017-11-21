Giant swastika unearthed in Hamburg

Construction workers in Germany have unearthed a giant concrete swastika on a sports field in the northern city of Hamburg.

The German news agency dpa reported workers were digging in the ground with an excavator to build changing rooms when they suddenly hit the four-by-four metre Nazi symbol.

(Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)

Members of the sports club at the Hein-Kling stadium in the city’s Billstedt district said the swastika served as a foundation for a monument that was torn down decades ago.

City officials say they want the swastika gone as quickly as possible. Because it is too heavy to be transported away, they are planning to destroy it with jackhammers.