At least 50 die in mosque suicide bombing in Nigeria

At least 50 people are feared dead after a suicide bombing at a mosque in northeastern Nigeria, police have said.

The teenage bomber detonated the device early on Tuesday in Adamawa state as people were arriving for morning prayers.

Police spokesman Othman Abubakar said the young man detonated his explosives while mingling among the worshippers.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion immediately fell on Boko Haram.

The Islamic extremist group is based in neighbouring Borno state and has been blamed for scores of similar attacks.