Kenya’s top court upholds Kenyatta’s win in repeat election

Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday upheld President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in a repeat vote that the opposition boycotted while saying electoral reforms had not been made.

The decision appeared to put an end to a months-long political drama never seen in Africa that has left dozens dead.

The court dismissed challenges by human rights activists and a politician who argued that last month’s election was not conducted according to the law.

Ahmednasir Abdullahi, left, lawyer for Uhuru Kenyatta, and his team celebrate during the judgment of the petitions at the Supreme Court in Nairobi (Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP)

The court in September nullified the August presidential election over irregularities and ordered a new vote held last month.

It was the first time a court in Africa has overturned a presidential election.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, whose legal challenge led to the nullification, then boycotted the repeat election and rejected Mr Kenyatta’s overwhelming win.

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga face riot police during running battles with police in Kibera Slums in Nairobi (Brian Inganga/AP)

In some opposition strongholds, the repeat vote could not be carried out amid unrest.

Mr Odinga is now asking for international intervention as violent protests continue. Kenya “was being pushed to the precipice”, he said Sunday.

Dozens of people have been killed in clashes since the August vote, which kicked off months of uncertainty in East Africa’s economic hub.

The needless brutality and deaths yesterday show us all once again that this Jubilee regime opposes democratic choice as it cannot compete against the rest of us. #Resist https://t.co/OXy9nLpb5G pic.twitter.com/zshxZLq2Pw — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) November 18, 2017

With this weekend’s death toll nearly 100 people have died in the political unrest, the majority opposition demonstrators shot by police during protests.

There had been concerns about intimidation of the justices, who failed to muster a quorum to decide on a last-minute petition that sought to postpone last month’s election.

One justice’s bodyguard was shot and seriously wounded hours before the expected judgment.