Donald Trump says he will declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror

US President Donald Trump has said he intends to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror.

Mr Trump said on Monday that the designation will impose further penalties on the country.

He called it a long overdue step and part of the US “maximum pressure campaign” against the North.

North Korea has just been placed on our list of state sponsors of terrorism. I would like to remind Kim Jong Un that as of November 8th 2016, the U.S. ended it's policy of sending the countries on that list pallets of cash. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSecSanders) November 20, 2017

The move returns North Korea to the list of countries the US views as state sponsors of terror for the first time since 2008.

That was when the North was removed in a bid to salvage a deal to halt its nuclear development.

US officials cited the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s estranged half brother in a Malaysian airport this year as an act of terrorism.

North Korea would join Iran, Sudan and Syria on the list of state sponsors of terror.