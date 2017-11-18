Menu

Nine injured in large fire at apartment building in New York

World News

The Fire Department of New York said more than 200 firefighters were at the scene.

People wait in their apartments as firefighters battle a large fire on the top floors of an apartment building in New York City

A large fire on the top floors of a six-storey New York City apartment building has resulted in nine injuries.

The fire started on the Harlem building’s top floor, which was engulfed in flames as thick smoke billowed.

Seven firefighters, a police officer and one other person suffered minor injuries.

The American Red Cross has opened a reception area in the neighbourhood to assist families left homeless by the fire.

A Red Cross spokeswoman said 22 families have been put up in hotels.

