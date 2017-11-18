Crowds gather in Harare to march against beleaguered Robert Mugabe

Opponents of Zimbabwe’s president Robert Mugabe are preparing to demonstrate for the ousting of the 93-year-old leader who is virtually powerless and deserted by most of his allies.

Zimbabwe’s generals have placed Mr Mugabe under house arrest and have allowed him limited movement while talks on his exit from office unfold.

But many Zimbabweans are growing impatient and want him to leave immediately.

Robert Mugabe sits for photographs with university officials, after presiding over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare on Friday (Ben Curtis/AP)

Protesters hope a big turnout on Saturday will speed up the official end of Mr Mugabe’s rule, which is widely blamed for the collapse of an economy that was once one of Africa’s wealthiest.

Euphoric crowds are gathering on some main streets in central Harare and motorists are honking their horns and people are whistling and cheering even as many go about their daily business.