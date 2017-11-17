Progress in talks for Robert Mugabe’s exit, says Zimbabwe military

Zimbabwe’s military is continuing talks with President Robert Mugabe for his departure while it pursues those who were close to the leader and his wife.

Zimbabwe state media reported on Friday morning a military statement saying talks with Mugabe “on the way forward” are ongoing.

Military vehicles on the streets in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare (AP)

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces said “significant progress has been made in their operation to weed out criminals around President Mugabe,” adding that they had arrested some although others were still at large.

The statement said Zimbabwe’s military is “currently engaging with the Commander-in-Chief President Robert Mugabe on the way forward and will advise the nation of the outcome as soon as possible”.

The state Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation television aired a similar report in its early morning bulletin.