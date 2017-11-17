Low light events #photography

.

Low light events

In low light to avoid getting dark photos increase your ISO. I was shooting in aperture priority and I raised my ISO to 400. I was using a 55 – 300mm lens and I shot this at F10. That gave me a shutter speed of 1/200 of a second to freeze the movement.

.

Shutter speed

I’m still at f/10 but now my shutter speed has dropped to 1/80 of a second. You have to be quite quick at events and I would have preferred a wider aperture for this shot. You can see some movement is blurred but that is not a bad thing.

.

Crowd

Advertising

I want a good crowd picture to show how much support there was for the event. I managed to get the memorial in the background. I had changed my lens to an 18 – 105mm and reduced the ISO to 200 because the sun had come out. I changed the white balance for sunshine too.

.

Veteran

This is Michael Hart, a veteran I managed to talk into posing for a photo. By this time I could hardly feel the camera, my fingers were so cold. This was a good shot but I should have taken it wide open. My aperture was far too narrow but I learn something from experience and I’ll try to remember next time. Aperture is under control of the thumb wheel so I need to change it for different shots and stop being so idle.

The basic thing to understand in low light is to use a higher ISO and try to take more shots at wider apertures.