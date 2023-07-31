Machetes are available to buy

Too many people carry blades, imagining it is necessary as they look to protect them from nefarious individuals. Peer pressure causes a circle of dread, in which people arm themselves and in moments of bravado, danger, or violence, inflict harm on others.

This week, we are running a week of stories looking at the issue and also calling for the immediate ban on machetes, which are responsible for so many murders.

We have listed the names of those who have been killed by blades. Many of them are young men, killed in an altercation that in the past would have involved fists. Now they involve knives and, increasingly, frightening machetes.

Machetes must be banned. This week will be speaking to families of victims and experts. They will have many views on the issue but all will agree that it is utter madness that young men can legally pick up a machete in order to arm themselves.

We have laws to prohibit other weapons, including guns, and machetes must also be outlawed. There is no sane reason why any person should ever carry one.

We are told the issue will go to a consultation. Politicians appear to agree in principle. The ban must be introduced.

That alone will not stop knife crime. It will, however, be a step in the right direction, helping to reduce the risk of violence among those who are at risk - and, more presciently, who are a danger to others in society.

There is so much more to do, including educating young people, improving outreach work and ensuring punishments offer a suitable deterrent. But it will at least be another step in the right direction.

Knife crime is a societal ill. There are many reasons why people turn to violence and the crack down on offenders must also tackle some of the root causes. There must be a clear understanding of why people turn to knives and an educational campaign to change behaviours, spelling out the dangers.

It may be helpful for ex-offenders to be involved. Young guns who are a risk to our society may be more likely to listen to people who’ve previously been on the wrong side of the tracks but found a reason to mend their ways.

Amnesties are also important, as people are given the opportunity to mend their ways and improve their lives for the better.