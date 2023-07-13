Star comment: Firms show that people will come if you give them what they want

Lupo Lounge Cafe bar chain Loungers has branches in places such as Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, and plans to open more

That is certainly true for three success stories in today’s newspaper.

Pub group JD Wetherspoon has seen sales lift significantly despite a challenging time that has seen it sell off some branches in our region.

Cafe bar chain Loungers, a relatively new arrival in our town and city centres, plans to open another 34 sites in its current financial year.

And Ten Entertainment, which operates 10-pin bowling centres across the West Midlands, has enjoyed its biggest sales week in history.

All offer the same – a chance to get out and enjoy yourselves without breaking the bank.

Wetherspoon may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it has been an undoubted force for good in our town centres.

It has taken on many landmark buildings and given them new life, with food and drink at attractive prices.

The Loungers chain has been a revelation, offering a slightly more upmarket experience, but with no nonsense food, drinks and service.

And TenPin continues to show that getting together for entertainment that does not involve a device can still be a worthwhile activity.

There are many difficulties for business in our towns, but families suffering under the cost of living crisis still want the opportunity for down time and the odd treat here and there.