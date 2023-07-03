Star comment: Water quality has declined as more money goes to shareholders

Severn Trent and South West Water are spending £160m on improvements

Severn Trent and South West Water say they will use the money to improve sewers and reservoirs as well as roll out more water meters. We all take for granted the water that comes out of our taps and much good work goes on to maintain and improve that supply, though, of course, we ought not to. We pay a heavy price for it and in recent times we have seen how the water system has been mismanaged.

There are very real concerns about the quality of water in waters like the River Severn as well as our coasts. People should be able to swim in the Severn without fearing an unhappy meeting with raw sewage. And people should also be able to take a dip in the sea that does not become a dumping ground after periods of heavy rain.

Too much has gone to shareholders and not enough has been invested in improvements during recent years.

Water supply is now am issue that is very much at the fore. We welcome the commitments of Severn Trent and South West Water but they should both be aware that we are watching and waiting for improvements to happen.