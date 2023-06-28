Star comment: Ellie Simmonds again shows what a magnificent role model she is

Ellie Simmonds

It is typical of Ellie that she has used a documentary about her own situation to highlight the wider picture of attitudes to dwarfism and historic discrimination by those in authority.

Since her retirement from swimming, Ellie has continued to delight a nation with her infectious personality and zest for life. But she has also fronted thoughtful documentaries on dwarfism and attitudes towards those who have the condition. She is living proof that there are no boundaries to success, happiness and enjoying a wonderful life. With the support of her devoted family here in the West Midlands, she has excelled in everything she has done.

Now she has confronted her own personal history by tracking down her birth mother, a process that ended with much laughter and the mutual recognition of a maternal bond.

It is hard to believe Ellie is only 28. She has packed so much into her life. She is a true inspiration to us all.

Against a backdrop of separation from her biological parents and the systemic barriers to those with disability, she has risen bravely to reach her potential. Showing bravery, dignity and no little skill, she has embraced the challenges of life and not been deterred.

We can learn much from her resilience and determination as we try to lead better lives and muster our own, personal resources to live more fully.