Star comment: Current banking system is leaving too many people behind

Yet the banking system does just that, as it leaves behind people who are unwilling or unable to make the transition to the digital economy. The elderly and vulnerable are frequently the people who are not able to switch to online banking, while those who live in poverty and do not have credit for internet connections also fall foul of the present system.

Another group are left behind: those who do not have the confidence to switch to modern methods. A significant proportion of the population feels uncomfortable making payments from a watch, or smartphone, rather than paying by cash, or by a plastic debit card.

Regrettably, there are no easy solutions. It’s impossible to stand in the way of ways of working that are increasingly efficient and that cut costs. The switch to digital will be permanent, until an even-more-sophisticated method is found, as it one day will be.

More support should be given, therefore, to people unable to get with the digital programme. There should be better safeguards against fraud, taking into account the fact that many do not make the switch because they are afraid of their details being stolen.