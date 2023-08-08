LETTER: Memories of Hippodrome shows

The interior of the Dudley Hippodrome taken in 1957

I am in my mid-80s now but remember many of the bands.

I wonder if there are many E&S readers that remember the bands of Freddy Randall, Humphrey Littleton, Chris Barber with the Lonnie Donegan Skiffle Group and singer Ottilie Patterson, Syd Phillips and many more.

Joe Johnson, Wolverhampton

Send us your letters for publication: