LETTER: Memories of Hippodrome shows

I am in my mid-80s now but remember many of the bands.
I wonder if there are many E&S readers that remember the bands of Freddy Randall, Humphrey Littleton, Chris Barber with the Lonnie Donegan Skiffle Group and singer Ottilie Patterson, Syd Phillips and many more.
Joe Johnson, Wolverhampton
