LETTER: Memories of Hippodrome shows

After reading Mark Andrews’ very good article on Dudley Hippodrome, I was reminded of the many Sunday night jazz concerts that took place there in the 1950s.

The interior of the Dudley Hippodrome taken in 1957
I am in my mid-80s now but remember many of the bands.

I wonder if there are many E&S readers that remember the bands of Freddy Randall, Humphrey Littleton, Chris Barber with the Lonnie Donegan Skiffle Group and singer Ottilie Patterson, Syd Phillips and many more.

Joe Johnson, Wolverhampton

