LETTER: Is Covid used as excuse for poor GP services?

A misplaced sentimentality about the NHS, together with the excuse of Covid, has enabled some GPs to provide a less than adequate service.

The reality is many GP practices are run for the benefit of partners not to serve the public.

They are small businesses with a view to profit. This explains why patients have difficulty securing appointments or are offered appointments weeks ahead.

Unsurprisingly, this failure to meet needs has the consequence of patients resorting to A&E departments, where there is real pressure of demand and staff stretched almost beyond endurance.

Covid is volunteered as an excuse despite the problem pre-dating the pandemic. GPs are supported by a powerful trade union, the GMC, more militant than Arthur Scargill in his heyday and much more effective. Criticisms seem to be treated with bland dismissal, claims of over-work and threats of a complete breakdown of the service.

The reality is that the day of the family doctor, part of their local community with attachment to it, has gone. Instead many are economic migrants with a firm eye on profits.

Government can combat the deficiencies in service not by pandering to the demands of the GMC, but through increased nationalisation of primary health care and the direct employment of general practitioners.

Ultimately, government pays this particular piper, it’s time to call the tune.

Keith Vaughan, Wednesbury

