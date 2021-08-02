LETTER: Boris’s day will soon be here

Boris is right about the ending of Covid restrictions. Because if as predicted by the sage experts hospital admissions will go up by more than 1000 a day, his day of reckoning will soon be here.
Ken Clibery, Wolverhampton
