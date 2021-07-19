LETTER: Pity one team had to lose great game

Readers' lettersPublished:

A reader discusses England's Euro 2020 final defeat.

England's Marcus Rashford stands dejected
England's Marcus Rashford stands dejected

We should not be blaming the three players who missed penalties, after a 1:1 draw at full time and then a further 30 min’s extra time. We had Italy on the rack after a brilliant start to the game, but instead of piling more pressure on them we eased off to early in the game and they bounced back with a scrambled equaliser.

It was a great game with both teams trying their best, it’s a pity one of them had to lose.

Ken Clibery, Wolverhampton

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at letters@expressandstar.co.uk or write to: Letters, Express & Star, 51-53 Queen Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1ES. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.

Readers' letters
Voices

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News