LETTER: Money could be much better spent

Readers' lettersPublished:

A reader discusses money spent by the mega-rich.

I do wonder what it is that convinces multi-billionaire entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos to invest vast sums of money, riding round in space in circles, in a small capsule.

Can I suggest that better value could be achieved by investing in some of the world’s poorer countries, funding education, homes and other projects that deliver work and the life opportunities we all need.

Neil Hancock, Bridgnorth

