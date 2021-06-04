Letters: More spot checks on drivers

Car checks

Most cars (do not) have indicators that work. We drive on the left side of the road. We do not drive 30 yards down the pavement to get past other’s cars or cut across corners on the pavement, or do 50 mph in a 30 zone.

We give way at junctions with stop signs and at chicanes the white arrow is priority, the red is give way. We have our children restrained by seatbelts. We only drive if we have a driving license (I know of two today without one!!).

‘We’ - that is everyone except those driving to Colton Hills School on the Park Hill estate.