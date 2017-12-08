If train companies tackled fare evasion then prices would not be so eye-watering

As I am a retirement pensioner and was travelling in the West Midlands area after 9.30, production of a ticket for inspection by railway personnel or via ticket operated barriers poses no problem for me.

But do the train operators ever undertake detailed analysis as to the extent of fare evasion?

If this was done - and appropriate measures initiated to reduce evasion - perhaps it would be possible to reduce the eye watering increase in fare levels which have recently been introduced.

Councillor John Rowley

Blakenhall Ward, Wolverhampton City Council