Advertising
If train companies tackled fare evasion then prices would not be so eye-watering
Travelling to Birmingham today from Wolverhampton to visit the Frankfurt market, I was struck by the fact that at no stage in the train journeys was I required to produce a valid ticket for inspection.
As I am a retirement pensioner and was travelling in the West Midlands area after 9.30, production of a ticket for inspection by railway personnel or via ticket operated barriers poses no problem for me.
But do the train operators ever undertake detailed analysis as to the extent of fare evasion?
If this was done - and appropriate measures initiated to reduce evasion - perhaps it would be possible to reduce the eye watering increase in fare levels which have recently been introduced.
Councillor John Rowley
Blakenhall Ward, Wolverhampton City Council
Advertising
Login or Register to comment