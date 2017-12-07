Parking rules causing confusion for motorists

Once again I feel I have to reply to Peter Coles article about parking on double yellow lines. Peter is getting confused with the law on parking on yellow lines when unloading and that of a person who has a blue badge. The law states that any vehicle that has goods to unload is allowed to stop and unload the goods providing that the vehicle is not left unattended. The law is different to people who have blue badges. In this instance the law states that a person with a blue badge can park on double yellow lines for three hours providing the blue badge is displayed. This also applies where there are stripes on the kerbs, providing that there is signage that allows them to park between the permitted times.