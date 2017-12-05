Please help pets in need

Advertising
This Christmas, please spare a thought for the thousands of much-loved pets requiring life-saving vet treatment. While most pets will enjoy spending extra time at home with their families, not all are so lucky.
Every December, pet wellbeing charity PDSA cares for 50,000 pets in need. Without our dedicated vet teams, many of these pets would have nowhere else to go. For 100 years, we’ve been helping provide critical care and emergency surgery for pets that urgently need us when tragedy strikes. Demand for our vital services never stops.
Every pet is a star in our eyes, and we want to give them all a fighting chance. When PDSA saves a pet, another family stays together. But we can only continue helping with your support.
Animal lovers can help our #SaveAStar campaign at www.pdsa.org.uk/star or by texting STAR to 70020 to give a one-off donation of £5 (you’ll also be charged one standard rate message*).
From all of the pets you’ll help to save this Christmas, thank you.
Nicola Martin
PDSA Senior Vet
