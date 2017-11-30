Time we all had pay rise

Workers not in unionised work places are especially vulnerable. The Government is failing to balance rights, good pay and productivity in our work places. Guaranteed minimum wages, employment rights, holiday pay and banning excessive working hours must be enshrined in law. These must not be 'watered down' over self employed status.

People who are ‘just about managing’ are being mistreated by a 'Government of millionaires'. We must support TUC efforts to bring a sense of purpose and fairness to working conditions and pay.

The Black Country needs a pay rise. End the pay cap now!

Cllr Doug James

Walsall