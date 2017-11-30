Our very own superhero to take on all-comers

Sheffield has Sean Bean as Sharpe, and in the 1700's London had Jack Shepherd, but for all the wrong reasons, now, today care of an American comic book cartoonist Tom Taylor, we here in God’s country have, WOLVERHAMPTON.

Meet the new superhero 'Wolverhampton' - Find out more on the city’s bizarre place in Marvel comics universe

Eh, What? This incarnation of Wolverine and Porky Pig will no doubt fight the forces of evil, and vanquish the enemy's of Lady Wulfrun, and put paid to the scourge of the Brummie, and the peaky blinders.

I look forward to reading the exploits of he who is sharp of claw and long of snout, as he sees off the Bilston Bison's, and lays low the Tettenhall terrorists.

Our football loving hero will champion our local club to greater victory, for he is the arbiter of truth and justice, and let no man or beast hinder his quest for all that is good and true.

It’s about time we had something to further the good name of Wolverhampton, and I can think of no better incarnation of the city than our own cross between Edward scissor hands, and George Orwell's, pig, Napoleon, from Animal Farm.

I hope that the good folk of the city adopt him as a symbol of hope for the future, and follow his adventures with laughter and merriment.

The only thing worse than being talked about, is not being talked about. Oscar Wilde 1854-1900

Tony Levy

Wednesfield