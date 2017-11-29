Brexit ‘will be a success for us’

Like a lot of people that wish to remain in the EU, you mention not wanting to be deprived of your own personal benefits such as your EU passport (no doubt for the freedom of travel aspect), driving licence and health card.

You can also add to this list of remainer priorities such things as low cost holidays and cheap roaming charges for mobile phones, all, which in the realm of things appear quite selfish when stacked against such things as sovereignty and democracy, which would be of much greater benefit for all UK citizens. I very much doubt that when our brave servicemen and women went into battle, that low cost holidays and cheap roaming charges were uppermost in their thoughts.

With regard to your closing statement about Brexit ‘going down the plughole’, I am confident that due to the resourcefulness and ingenuity of the British people, Brexit will turn out to be a success and that you, being entirely comfortable in your status as a European citizen with your heritage intact will enjoy a long and happy life, post Brexit.

Alan Smith

Wolverhampton