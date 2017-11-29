Advertising
Brexit ‘will be a success for us’
You are quite correct Mrs S C Richings in your assertion that we are all Europeans and I commend you for your research. Like you I am also proud of my mixed heritage but I think that you may be very wide of the mark if you think that Mr Goodhall is the one that is trying to deny either of us of our heritage. Instead you need to take a long look at Tony Blair's ruinous policy of mass immigration for an answer to that question. By your own admission when the UK leaves the EU, you will still be European and the UK will still be part of Europe, just no longer part of an EU ‘superstate’.
Like a lot of people that wish to remain in the EU, you mention not wanting to be deprived of your own personal benefits such as your EU passport (no doubt for the freedom of travel aspect), driving licence and health card.
You can also add to this list of remainer priorities such things as low cost holidays and cheap roaming charges for mobile phones, all, which in the realm of things appear quite selfish when stacked against such things as sovereignty and democracy, which would be of much greater benefit for all UK citizens. I very much doubt that when our brave servicemen and women went into battle, that low cost holidays and cheap roaming charges were uppermost in their thoughts.
With regard to your closing statement about Brexit ‘going down the plughole’, I am confident that due to the resourcefulness and ingenuity of the British people, Brexit will turn out to be a success and that you, being entirely comfortable in your status as a European citizen with your heritage intact will enjoy a long and happy life, post Brexit.
Alan Smith
Wolverhampton
