Think about space left on Earth

This, they say, is also creating unnatural behaviour in wildlife because they are losing out on their natural sleep pattern.

All this is so a few members of one species can enjoy a luxurious life by destroy everything around them. But it's not just them few, it's about 98 per cent of the human population who have no interest in the world after they are gone, they say they care especially about their children and their future, but have more than two children. For the amount you have over two that is the amount you increase the population level of this country this planet.

That cannot be sustained because we live in a confined space so in reality you are condemning your own children, the children you say you love and care about, by having too many.

When you live in a confined space the only way to protect the environment of that confined space and yourselves is by controlling the number of people in that confined space, nothing will allow you to just keep on mindlessly multiplying and be able to save that confined space or yourselves.

Your selfish behaviour is setting the stage for your children’s death while claiming you care about them, for it's them that will have to exist in that environment you leave them not you.

Funny way of protecting your children's future wouldn't you say by condemning them to a slow lingering death through your inability to understand that you cannot have endless growth when you live in a confined space.

When is the penny going to drop! Never is that the answer, because you would rather destroy your children's future than make sacrifices yourselves to safeguard your children's future.

It's seems the world is full of people whose only concern is their own selfish lifespan. As long as they don't have to change their selfish ways, they don't care what type of world they leave the next generation, their children to live in.

That's right isn't it people, me, me and only me, because that's what the world is full of Is and mes not we and us.

I'll let you get back to lala land where you pretend to care about your children and the environment. I suppose if you keep saying you care you will eventually come to believe in your own lies.

Gary Stephenson

Wolverhampton