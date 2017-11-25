Press is not government mouthpiece

So Alan Davis of Darlaston can't take criticism of Theresa May. Let's be honest. The press is not a government mouthpiece. It is not paid to fawn all over the Prime Minister or spare the delicate feelings of her sycophantic supporters. Theresa May contrived to eradicate all opposition by denying other parties enough time to attract votes. And she made a £1bn deal with the DUP, a collection of religious fundamentalists whose own leader, Arlene Foster, is accused of corruption. All this so May could hang on to power at any price.