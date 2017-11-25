Advertising
Press is not government mouthpiece
So Alan Davis of Darlaston can't take criticism of Theresa May. Let's be honest. The press is not a government mouthpiece. It is not paid to fawn all over the Prime Minister or spare the delicate feelings of her sycophantic supporters. Theresa May contrived to eradicate all opposition by denying other parties enough time to attract votes. And she made a £1bn deal with the DUP, a collection of religious fundamentalists whose own leader, Arlene Foster, is accused of corruption. All this so May could hang on to power at any price.
Meanwhile, vital public services are being cut to the bone and more people are being forced to turn to food banks while this government fattens itself and its cronies at our expense. And disabled people are being punished for the banks' behaviour through the substitution of Personal Independence Payment for Disability Living Allowance. Tory voters are the reason we are in this mess. It seems to me that people like Mr Davis would prefer a corrupt government to a socialist one, which doesn't speak highly of their politics.
Sean Flanagan
Aldridge
