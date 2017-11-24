Dudley should get Games boost

The prospect of the Commonwealth Games coming to Birmingham is great news, but will the Black Country heartlands benefit from it?

Smethwick (not really part of the Black Country – sorry, but it’s true!) looks to be set for a multi-million pound investment in a purpose-built swimming centre.

But it already has one, recently re-furbished.

Sandwell has spent millions on its five leisure and swimming centres, does it need another one? In contrast Dudley is the poorest borough for investment in public amenities with its three ageing leisure centres for nearly a third of a million people – about the same as Sandwell.

Isn’t it time that Dudley got a share of the spoils?

The long overdue investment to extend the metro to Dudley is an ideal opportunity to link the town to a mainline railway station as its first priority, connecting it to the rest of the national rail network. Dudley’s Castle Gate has a wealth of hotels, entertainment and restaurants to offer its visitors from the Commonwealth.

So I ask Dudley MBC and everyone who believes in fairness to stand up for the town of Dudley.

We have as much right to take advantage of the Games’ opportunities as other places, and I would say a better case and more to offer than Smethwick. Sorry, but it’s true!

A Crompton

Dudley