I could have cried at Christmas invitation

I’ve been on my own now for 15 or 16 years, and no relations have ever asked me to a Christmas dinner.

Last week, Abdul Qadus in the Station Café, Stourbridge, invited me to such a dinner.

I could have cried!

Some say it’s just another day! How sad. So it’s taken a Muslim from Pakistan to do what all the rest couldn’t do and never will.

J Wheeler

Kingswinford

PS And Merry Christmas, I found a good person at last