I could have cried at Christmas invitation
Reading David McCullough’s letter in the Star, November 14, how true!
I’ve been on my own now for 15 or 16 years, and no relations have ever asked me to a Christmas dinner.
Last week, Abdul Qadus in the Station Café, Stourbridge, invited me to such a dinner.
I could have cried!
Some say it’s just another day! How sad. So it’s taken a Muslim from Pakistan to do what all the rest couldn’t do and never will.
J Wheeler
Kingswinford
PS And Merry Christmas, I found a good person at last
