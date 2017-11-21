‘Hundreds of strikes’ error

More generally, one need turn to nothing more demanding than the Wikipedia entry for Robinson to find that the idea that he was particularly militant is open to question and that he was the subject of some pretty dodgy behaviour by the misnamed ‘security’ services. A documentary made by Ken Loach – but never aired for reasons about which I couldn’t possibly speculate – noted that Robinson was in fact instrumental in preventing unofficial strikes.

One assertion by Watts is manifest nonsense – that Robinson led ‘hundreds’ of strikes in 1978-9. Robinson was sacked in November 1979. To have led ‘hundreds’ – ie: At least 200 strikes in 22 or 23 months would have required a strike every three or four days, including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays – plainly impossible.

Alan T Harrison

Walsall