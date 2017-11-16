Launch of petition over neglected former Darlaston FC ground

Clearly Walsall Council and ward councillors have kicked the ball out of the stadium. While some clubs get washing machines bought for them young people miss out in the town centre. Apparently local people believe the councillors would miss an open goal in a cup final!

We have a marvellous organisation in Darlaston called 240 (Darlaston) Squadron ATC which offers local young people a vital and enthusiastic start in life in their ranks.

The local ATC would develop the City Ground as a training site and activity centre for the benefit of their members and young people in our town.

Working with our Scout groups the derelict ground would become a centre of excellence for local youth organisations and charities.

I will be starting a petition in support of this proposal on Friday 17th on King Street, Darlaston, at 1pm.

We have all heard the hollow platitudes from the powers that be about the ‘best start in life’ ‘keeping young people safe’, ‘healthy activities for all’ – sadly local Darlaston people have given Walsall Council a red card on their lack of action over the City Ground.

The silent majority are saying ‘it’s a game of two halves’. The council started badly and got worse so we will make sure we win the second half for our local teams”.

Thank you,

Councillor Doug James