Wolves offering a football coaching degree

industry shortly after completing the course.

Many of those graduates have ended up working within the Foundation itself.

And so, ahead of the UCAS (University and Colleges Admission Service) deadline coming up on January 25, the Foundation are once again inviting applications for their BSC Honours degree in Football Coaching, Development and Administration, which is run in conjunction with the University of South Wales and the EFL Trust.

It has proved a successful course for so many reasons, but students particularly relish the blended learning of receiving lectures both online and at Molineux, residentials spent at the University of South Wales and various work placement opportunities across the wide range of projects run by the Foundation.

The Foundation’s Senior Education Officer overseeing the degree programme in liaison with the University lecturers is Bradley Moore, and he certainly knows all about the benefits of the qualification.

Because he actually completed it himself, before progressing through the Foundation to his current role helping those students who are following in his footsteps.

“The beauty of the degree course is that it offers an opportunity to gain an industry recognised football coaching degree whilst being affiliated to a professional and Premier League football club,” says Brad.

“And it does so via a programme of blended learning, not just through lectures delivered here at Molineux but also the variety of work placements which allows to students to put

into practice what they are learning and develop their skills.

“Students are based at Molineux, along with a minimum of spending five days a year at the state-of-the-art coaching and performance development centre at the University of South

Wales.

“This is in addition to the opportunities to enhance and enrich their learning experience by supporting a range of projects, within specific roles and activities delivered by the

Foundation.

“The qualification has proved really successful in helping people go on and land permanent roles within the Foundation – myself included – or in other areas within the industry such as coaching and teaching.”

Jeevan Kang, a third year student, is already combining his studies with a full-time position as a Schools Officer, while Lewis Yarnold, in his second year, is employed as a Youth

Engagement Lead.

“During those three years I have been able to experience so many different things and not just football coaching,” says Jeevan.

“Once you have had a taste of everything, you can then narrow it down to what you are really interested in and where your strengths lie.”