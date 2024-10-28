Peter Rhodes on a key vote, British dentistry and what Yanks really think about Limeys

Health Secretary Wes Streeting says he will vote against the assisted-dying bill in the Commons tomorrow. Doesn't that surely spell the end of the debate? If the man ultimately responsible for all health and social care is against it, who can be for it?

Streeting says: “I'm not sure as a country we have the right end-of-life care available to enable a real choice on assisted dying”. He seems to take the reasonable view that if a terminally-ill patient is suffering severe pain, it's the pain that should be eliminated, not the patient.