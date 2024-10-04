Peter Rhodes on a motoring centenary, a car with self-opening doors and what can we do with the Conservative Party?
Things to do on a rainy day. Off to Warwick where volunteers from the British Motor Museum give a presentation entitled “100 Not Out – The Story of MG.”
Plus
By Peter Rhodes
Published
In a packed conference room, gentlemen of a certain age purr with pleasure as the screen fills with P-Types, T-Types, MGBs, and all the other slung-low sweet chariots we have coveted and adored from 1924 to 2024.
If you're one of those who grumble darkly about today's Chinese-built MGs, it seems the entire century-long history of the marque is riddled with similar moaning about the latest model not being the real thing. It's got a roof? Can't be a proper MG, and so on...