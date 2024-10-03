Peter Rhodes on assisted dying, slow TV and a nation unable to protect us from assassins

So there you have it. Not only are Russian agents operating within the UK but they have the capacity to track and murder people living here. Some folk ask when the next Cold War will begin with Putin's Russia. Clearly, it has already started.

Meanwhile, slow TV at its best draws to a poignant end in the 1977 adaptation of H E Bates' tale, Love for Lydia (TPTV). You couldn't accuse it of being action-packed. In the book, only about three or four things happen; the rest is wistful descriptions of the sun glancing off lime trees, and suchlike. But the TV drama is beautifully done and Mel Martin as Lydia strikes the perfect blend of enchanting and infuriating. It has enriched our weekend viewing and Bates' masterpiece must be due for a remake.