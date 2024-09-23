Peter Rhodes on smart appliances, exploding devices and Great British bladders on Nightsleeper
When it emerged a few years ago that many domestic appliances were “smart,” and connected to the internet, some of us warned darkly of household conspiracies, with the fridge sharing your secrets with the kettle. It was a bit of a joke.
By Peter Rhodes
The joking ended when personal radios and pagers given to members of Hezbollah suddenly exploded, causing thousands of injuries. If these tiny gizmos can be turned into lethal weapons, who can guess what's hiding deep in the programs of your washing machine?
I have referred in the past to the theory that the next world war will begin with all our bank accounts suddenly being emptied. Imagine, at the same time, every fridge, PC or doorbell bursting into flames. A nation in chaos.