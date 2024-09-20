Peter Rhodes on a space odyssey, a flint axe and victory over an electricity bill

My long-running spat with E.ON over strange deductions from my electricity account, and impenetrable statements, has ended with a £50 “complaint resolution” payment and the promise of a letter of apology. Whoopee.

The money has arrived but the promised letter has not, possibly proving the words of Elton's song: “sorry” seems to be the hardest word. Mind you, it's not as hard a word as that place in Wales, LlanfairpwllgwynyoustandbythesignwhileItakethephotogogogoch. Or for that matter, the blood-pressure medication, Bendroflumethiazide which is commonly prescribed but rarely remembered.