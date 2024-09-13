Peter Rhodes on leather benches, Premium Bonds and a seasonal dilemma - to jab or not to jab?

And then in 2020 along came Covid, snuffing out millions of healthy lives. It didn't get me until after the first round of jabs and I was pretty much asymptomatic, with only the hint of a sore throat.

The unanswered questions facing millions of us today are a), how sick would we have been without the earlier jabs and b) how sick might we be if we skip the Covid and flu shots this time? You weigh the odds, you make the choice, and I've made mine. It's painless and it's free, so jab away, Nursie.