Peter Rhodes on advice from Blair, a dancing Cabinet member and advice for a new school year

And here is my own tip for anyone in politics. No matter where you are or what you are doing, just ask yourself, how would this look on the front page of the papers? Already the deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has been seen boogying like a teenager in Ibiza. She is entitled to spend her leisure time as she wishes, but doesn't her Lady in Red act sit oddly with the hair-shirt, hand-wringing hard times and difficult decisions Sir Keir is forecasting?

Next, we have the curious case of Labour's Jess Phillips seemingly suggesting that she got quicker treatment in an NHS hospital because the doctor was a Palestinian who approved of her stance on a ceasefire in Gaza. This raises disturbing questions including, what sort of treatment can Jewish patients expect in the same NHS hospital?