Peter Rhodes on pennies, Oasis and will a new law hunt down women who hate men?

As the Government works on a new set of regulations to outlaw misogyny (men hating women), a reader asks whether, in the interests of fairness, the Bill will also ban misandry (women hating men). If not, will the anti-misogyny law in itself be misandrist?

By Peter Rhodes
Published
End of the road for our coppers?

Who knows? According to an old saying, you should studiously avoid witnessing two manufacturing processes; the first is sausage-stuffing and the second is the making of English law.

One golden legal rule applies. A new law, in order to be a good law, must create more work for lawyers than the old law. I dare say a nice little misandry clause, with a few complex sub-clauses, will keep m'learned friends in good claret for many years to come.

