Peter Rhodes on morale, megabucks and a tale of woe from a hospital car park

If I may misquote Oscar Wilde: We are all in the gutter, but some are looking at a nice little cruise in the Caribbean.

Incidentally, “morale” is probably the most useful word in industrial relations. I can't recall a time in the past half-century when the morale of every single worker in every occupation has not been lower than ever. Nor, for that matter, has there ever been a time when so many people were considering leaving their profession. A happy shop steward is much like a happy farmer.