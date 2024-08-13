Peter Rhodes on Left, Right, ice cream and the future of Britain's navy

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The health claim may be true but surely taste is a matter of, er, taste.

First, there is the cultural obstacle of horse-based products. When the horse-meat burgers scandal erupted in 2012, Brits were horrified. Since then, several attempts to promote horse steaks have come to nothing.

Even if we overcome that psychological snag, who defines “delicious”? Some folk swear by ice-cream made from goat milk. In my experience while you can get the milk out of the goat, you can never quite get the goat out of the milk. Will it be the same with horse milk?