Peter Rhodes on slogans, disruption and how to dress for a civil war

Quite so. Being inconvenienced is simply horrid, isn't it?

For me, the two most chilling moments in the post-Southport riots were 1) a brief video showing a rioter casually smashing house windows and 2) the appearance on social media of the names and addresses of officials, lawyers and others involved in migration.

The first showed a typical foot-soldier of the disorder: young, violent, uncaring and, above all, too thick to fear any consequences.