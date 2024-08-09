Peter Rhodes on pongy pooches, terminating Twickers and the case for an inquiry into this week's mayhem

One rugby pundit predicts that no fan in their right mind will call it anything other than Twickenham “in the next 10 years". And longer, perhaps? Rugby fans are deeply conservative and love their traditions. Whatever it says on the signs, I bet Twickers will be Twickers for as long as the balls are oval.

After the riots, what? Following previous breakdowns of law and order, inquiries were held. Wider issues such as poverty, poor housing and lousy job prospects were identified and addressed with huge injections of public money, often with good results.