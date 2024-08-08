Peter Rhodes on Keir's honeymoon, a law to protect Islam and British military kit – from Russia with risks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The reality is that you're plunged instantly into a regime of nappies and formula, cuddles, comforting and midnight terrors. No break, no time to draw breath. It's the same in politics.

As soon as you win the General Election you are straight into the nasty, brutish and unpredictable world of governance where the goodwill lasts no longer than the bouquets.

Sir Keir Starmer's honeymoon seems to have lasted barely a month with his approval rating plunging by 16 points after Labour's fuel-benefits attack on pensioners and hooligans running riot in our cities.