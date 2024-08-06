Peter Rhodes on terrible taxes, silly subtitles and swearing an oath on a river
Live subtitles on TV news reports have been providing innocent amusement ever since the gaffe-strewn subtitles at the Charles and Di wedding in 1981 when viewers were informed of Diana's arrival thus: “She foamed out of the class coach in hundreds of jarts of veil and a gate big skirt” while the Prince of Wales “ascended the Redcar pet.”
By Peter Rhodes
Published
Forty-three years on, still wrestling with electronic dictionaries, BBC News reported the latest NHS crisis a few days ago with the subtitles announcing: “GPs are suffering an extraordinary amount of sex.”
Stress, I suspect. But who knows?